Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 19-07-19

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Rain-thundershower/windstorm is expected at scattered places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faislabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G khan, D.I khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur divisions and Islamabad.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lahore, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Rain-thundershower/windstorm is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, D.G khan Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, D.I khan divisions.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thundershower/windstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Murree 55, Kot addu 47, Faisalabad 27, Khanewal 14, Layyah 10, Islamabad (Saidpur 06, Z.P. 03, Bokra 02), Sahiwal 06, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 03), T.T Singh 04, Jhang 03, Bhakkar, Joharabad 02, Sialkot, Chakwal, D.G khan 01,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper 23,Lower 02), Kakul 17, Malamjabba 09, Peshawar (City 06, A/P 01), Balakot, Parachinar 05, Saidu Sharif, Cherat 02, Kashmir: Garidupatta 25, Muzaffarabad (A/P 16, City 03) & Rawalakot 09.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi 46°C, Dadu 44°C, Dalbandin 43°C.