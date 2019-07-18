close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 18, 2019

Bilawal condemns arrest of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 18, 2019

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the arrest of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, calling it a part of witch-hunt of "selected government against the elected representatives".

In a statement , the PPP Chairman said that the government wants to hide its utter failures by detaining and arresting political opponents but the protests against its continuous attacks on the national economy would not end.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that selective accountability by the "selected government" would never be accepted despite the use of illegal and unconstitutional tools against the joint opposition.

He demanded release of former prime minister Shahiq Khaqan Abbasi.

Latest News

More From Pakistan