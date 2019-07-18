Bilawal condemns arrest of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the arrest of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, calling it a part of witch-hunt of "selected government against the elected representatives".



In a statement , the PPP Chairman said that the government wants to hide its utter failures by detaining and arresting political opponents but the protests against its continuous attacks on the national economy would not end.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that selective accountability by the "selected government" would never be accepted despite the use of illegal and unconstitutional tools against the joint opposition.

He demanded release of former prime minister Shahiq Khaqan Abbasi.