Wed Jul 17, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 17, 2019

FIA arrests man for making controversial video of judge Arshad Malik

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 17, 2019

Islamabad: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the man accused of making controversial video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik.

Quoting sources Geo News reported on Wednesday that  Mian Tariq was trying to flee when he was taken into custody.

The sources said video of the judge has  been recovered from Tariq's possession and sent for forensic test.

The raid was carried out by Cyber Crime Wing of the agency, according to Geo News.

Later, he was presented before the court which remanded him into  two-day FIA custody.

