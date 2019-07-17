FIA arrests man for making controversial video of judge Arshad Malik

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the man accused of making controversial video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik.
Quoting sources Geo News reported on Wednesday that Mian Tariq was trying to flee when he was taken into custody.
The sources said video of the judge has been recovered from Tariq's possession and sent for forensic test.
The raid was carried out by Cyber Crime Wing of the agency, according to Geo News.
Later, he was presented before the court which remanded him into two-day FIA custody.
