No evidence found of pornographic material being created in Pakistan, PTA chairman tells Senate panel

Islamabad: No evidence has been found regarding pornographic material being created in Pakistan, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman told Senate's Standing Committee on Information Technology on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by Senator Robina Khalid.

PTA chairman Azim Bajwa said the prime minister had also taken a briefing on the subject.

He informed the panel that the PTA's role was restricted to blocking the pornographic material only.

"We also exchange data with Interpol about pornography," he said.

The PTA chairman said as many as 2,384 websites with child pornography have been blocked by his organization while in total 800,000 pornographic websites are blocked in Pakistan.

He said 11 proxy websites were also restricted in the country.

The PTA chairman said according to a Google report, inclination towards pornographic content was in decline in Pakistan.