Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday 17-07-2019

Rain-thundershower/windstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, Multan and Sahiwal divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thundershower associated with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Zhob and D.G.Khan divisions. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Lahore (AP 143, City 142), Hafizabad 77, Kasur 60, M.B.Din 24, Attock 22, T.T.Singh, Chakwal 16, Gujranwala 11, Islamabad (AP 09, Bokra 02), Sialkot, Mangla 08, Murree 07, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 05, D.G.Khan 03, Jhang, Faisalabad 02, Jhelum 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 44, Cherat 14, Malamjabba 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 36, AP 11), Rawalakot 18, Garidupatta 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi 46°C, Dalbandin 45°C and Sibbi 44°C.