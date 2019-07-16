Punjab CM helps women stranded after heavy rain in Lahore

LAHORE: After heavy rainfall in Lahore this week, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar could be seen monitoring the drainage process personally in the affected areas.



Driving his car, CM Punjab reached near Bohar Wala roundabout at Empress Road, where some ladies got stuck in the rain water. The chief minister helped them out by personally dropping them to their destinations.

CM Buzdar also visited Davis Road, Shimla Pahari, Lakshmi Chowk and Nicholson Road to monitor the situation after heavy rainfall.

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed and managing director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Syed Zahid Aziz also accompanied the CM.