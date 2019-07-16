Pakistan hopes to ‘refresh’ US ties with PM Imran’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan expressed hopes Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden trip to the White House later this month would help repair its relationship with Washington.



Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said during a seminar in Islamabad that Trump´s invitation to Khan reflected the "importance of the relationship for both sides".

"Pakistan has been facilitating the US-Taliban talks in good faith, underscoring that it remains a shared responsibility," he said.

"It will therefore be appropriate to work for broader engagement from Afghanistan to bilateral issues, economic and trade cooperation, to peace and stability in South Asia," he added.



Relations between Pakistan and the United States have been turbulent since Trump took office in 2017.