Paragon Housing case: Khawaja Saad and Salman Rafique to be indicted on August 8

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique are to be indicted on August 8 in the Paragon Housing Society case, as decided by the accountability court on Tuesday.

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) reference against the Khawaja brothers was heard by Judge Jawad ul Hasan in the presence of the accused individuals.

The PML-N leaders were given copies of the reference during the court proceedings after which the hearing was adjourned till August 8.

Earlier in December, the two brothers were taken into custody by NAB following the rejection of their pre-arrest bail by the Lahore High Court in the Paragon Housing case.