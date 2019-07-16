close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
Pakistan

July 16, 2019

Pakistan opens airspace for all civilian traffic including indian flights

Tue, Jul 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday announced to open its airspace for all civilian traffic including Indian flights.

Islamabad had closed it’s airspace after a dogfight with India on February 27 when Pakistan shot down an intruding MiG fighter jet.

The move is expected to give major relief to Indian airlines, which suffered huge financial losses during the closure as they  had to re-route their various international flights.

“Pakistan has permitted all airlines to fly through its airspace from around 12.41am today. Indian airline operators will start using normal routes through Pakistan airspace soon," the Civil Aviation Authority said.

The CAA issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) stating that "with immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS (air traffic service) routes".

