Army troops assisting civil administration for rescue, relief of landslide, flood affectees

RAWALPINDI: Army troops are assisting civil administration for rescue and relief of affected population due to landslide near Laswa village and flash flood in Neelum Jhelum River at Nauseri, Danni.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, the relief camps have been established and 52 stranded individuals have been heli evacuated to camps/safer places.

The statement further says search operation for drowned persons is in progress.

Relief effort also includes provision of food, rations and medical care, it added.