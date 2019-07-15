Shehzad Akbar challenges Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar Monday challenged former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif to file a lawsuit against him in a London Court after publication of a story by UK’s newspaper exposing alleged corruption and money laundering of the Sharif family.



Speaking at a press conference here, he said the newspaper, in its investigative report, revealed about the fake telegraphic transfers and money laundering from multiple accounts by Shehbaz Sharif and members of his family.

He said since the Panama Papers case and till now the Sharif family did not have specific answers to the allegations levelled against them.