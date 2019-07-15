ICC picture welcoming Eoin Morgan to CWC champions’ club shared on Imran Khan's page

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed England captain Eoin Morgan to the Cricket World Cup champions club by sharing a commemoratory post by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on his social media page on Sunday.

After the 32-year-old left-handed-batsman lifted the maiden World Cup trophy for England in a historic first win, PM Khan as congratulatory gesture for the captain shared the illustration by the ICC on his Facebook page.

The image shows all the previous captains of Australia, India, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Pakistan and now England who drove their respective teams to victory in all previous editions of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

On Sunday night, a historic and heart-racing final between New Zealand and England had taken place at Lord’s that declared hosts as the champions of the tournament after a super over decided the fate for both the teams.

