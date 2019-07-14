close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
July 14, 2019

Comprehensive policy under Ehsaas program to reach deserving people: Dr Sania

Pakistan

APP
Sun, Jul 14, 2019


ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar has said that Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division of Ehsaas program has adopted a comprehensive set of policy parameters aiming at promoting efficiency, transparency and accountability for results.

In a statement on Sunday, she said we have to ensure that the funds allocated to poverty alleviation are reaching the communities that need them the most, and strong governance is fundamental to ensuring that.

Dr Sania Nishtar said a gender policy will be mandatory to ensure the integration of the gender perspective into every aspect of governance, policy formulation, operational functioning and in data collection.

Latest News

More From Pakistan