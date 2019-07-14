More than 80% consensus with India on Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan

LAHORE: Positive development has taken place and more than 80 percent of the issues have been agreed upon, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said after a meeting with Indian delegation on Kartarpur Corridor.

Briefing media at Wagah on Sunday, he said that consensus have been reached on 80 percent issues regarding Kartarpur Corridor, whereas rest of the issues will also be resolved during future talks.

Dr Faisal said that specific details will be shared with public after the agreement is finalised.

He said that the purpose of opening the corridor is establishing peace in the region.

Earlier, before resumption of talks Dr. Mohammad Faisal said that under Prime Minister's direction and promise, Pakistan is fully committed for materializing Kartarpur Sahib Corridor into reality for 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

He said that work on Pakistan side is proceeding speedily with more than 70 percent of Gurdwara Complex, Terminal Building and road completed.