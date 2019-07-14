The inside story of Hussain Nawaz-Judge Arshad Malik Medina meeting

MEDINA: More details are coming in about the video scandal involving Judge Arshad Malik who met people affiliated with PML-N during the trial of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The latest piece of information into the saga has revealed details about the meeting between the judge and Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz that took place in Medina on 27th Ramazan.

All the discussion during the meeting, including Arshad Malik’s arrival and departure from the venue, were recorded, sources said.

According to them, the judge revealed some names to Hussain Nawaz related to the verdict against his father. Reportedly, a heated exchange of words also took place between the two at one point in the meeting.

Judge Arshad Malik, who has been removed from the Accountability Court, had confirmed in his affidavit that he met Hussain Nawaz in Medina where he was offered Rs500 million bribe if he resigns on the grounds that he could no longer deal with the guilt of convicting Nawaz Sharif without evidence.