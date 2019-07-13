Meet the eight-year-old girl driving a water tanker to make ends meet

KARACHI: A minor girl driving a water tanker has taken the internet by storm as she took the wheel following her father’s ill health.

According to reports, eight-year-old Khushi drives a water tanker from Karachi’s Shershah area to Rashidabad after her father suffered a stroke and the family’s adverse circumstances left no choice for the girl but to steer the household’s economical wheel forward herself.

Khushi was reported by the Daily Jang as saying that she loves to go to the school and would one day be interested in joining the Pakistan army.

While the minor girl’s struggle to make ends meet was widely commended, traffic police on the other hand, expressed their concerns questioning who will be held responsible if an unfortunate road accident is to take place due to underage driving.



They further stated that a video of the same girl had gone viral previously as well where she could be seen riding a motorcycle.