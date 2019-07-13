Maryam Nawaz reacts to PM Imran’s ‘Sicilian mafia’ tweet

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President President Maryam Nawaz has responded to PM Imran Khan’s ‘Sicilian mafia’ statement saying “you’re a part of the mafia that pressurises judges into targeting and punishing your political opponents”.

Taking to twitter, the PML-N leader responded to PM Imran’s tweet linking ‘Pakistani mafia’ with Italian gangsters who pressurised the state through different tactics.

“It is you who used the institutions to settle scores with your opponents and defaced and maligned them in the process. Shame on you,” she added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said just like Sicilian mafia, the Pakistani mafia also used the multiple tactics to pressurize the state institutions and the judiciary to protect their billions of rupees laundered and stashed abroad.

The prime minister also shared a media report on a testimony of former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano in a case of bombings and violence in Italy involving mafia to coerce the government in 1990.

