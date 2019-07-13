Imran Khan: Pakistani mafia using Sicilian mafia-like tactics to pressurise institutions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Pakistani mafia is using various tactics to pressurise state institutions to protect their money-laundering just like Italy’s ‘Sicilian mafia’.



In a tweet on Saturday, he said: “In a similar vein to the "Sicilian mafia", the Pakistani mafia uses tactics of bribe, threat, blackmail and begging to pressurise state institutions and judiciary in order to protect their billions of money laundering stashed abroad."

It’s a fake video, says judge

With the tweet, the PM also attached a November 2014 news story about former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano who told a trial that mobsters carried out bombings in the 1990s to coerce the government.

In this case, the state officials were accused of making a secret deal with the Mafia to pressurise the state.

The former president, according to the transcript, told prosecutor Nino Di Matteo the attacks were a form of "extortion or outright pressure aimed at destabilizing the entire system, on the premise that there there might be disarray among state authorities."

The PM’s statement came after a video surrounding the trial of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was leaked by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. In the video, according to the PML-N, Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik admitted that he convicted Nawaz Sharif without evidences.

Later, the judge rebutted the claims made by the opposition party and said it is an attempt to malign him and his institution.

On Friday, the Islamabad High Court wrote to Law Ministry to de-notify Malik after he failed to satisfy the judges regarding the video.

In an affidavit submitted to the IHC, the judge claimed that he was blackmailed through an immoral video of him and was offered huge bribes by the Sharif Family.