Karachi’s Club Road to be made one-way

The renowned two-way Club Road that runs between Civil Lines will now be turned into a one-way road. This was decided at a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani at his office.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, the decision was taken after consultations with the district administration, the traffic police and the Traffic Engineering Bureau (TEB).

Initially, the two-way road would be made one-way on a trial basis and if the trial turned out to be successful, the road would be permanently declared one-way, the meeting decided. “Traffic coming from PIDC, CM House, Shaheen Complex towards Metropole will not be allowed to use Club Road,” the statement read. It added that the one-way traffic on Club Road would result in lesser traffic accidents and traffic volume on the road.

The meeting was also attended by South Deputy Commissioner Syed Salahuddin, TEB Senior Director Navid Izhar, South SSP Traffic Dr Asad Ejaz and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Imtiaz Mangi.

The commissioner asked the traffic police to make Club Road one-way on a trial basis. The South traffic SSP in his report shed light on various aspects of the plan and also identified problems likely to be faced by commuters after the project’s implementation.

It was also decided in the meeting that before enforcing the new traffic plan, the citizens would be informed about it through print and electronic media. Shallwani directed the TEB and the traffic police to take steps for creating public awareness in this regard. The meeting’s participants decided to install a traffic signal at Khajoor Chowk and the PIDC intersection, and reduce the size of a roundabout at Fawara Chowk.