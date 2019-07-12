PM chairs meeting to review progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress on legal and administrative matters regarding implementation of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme- a flagship housing project of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.



The meeting was attended by Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser for Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani, Secretary Housing Dr. Imran Zeb and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.