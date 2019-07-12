PM chairs meeting to review progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress on legal and administrative matters regarding implementation of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme- a flagship housing project of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.
The meeting was attended by Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser for Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani, Secretary Housing Dr. Imran Zeb and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.
