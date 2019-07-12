CM Punjab lays foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib, which is the first of its kind in the province.



The Chief Minister was warmly received by Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah, assembly members and the district administration in Nankana Sahib.

According to a handout issued here, Baba Guru Nanak University would be built on 10 acres of land with a cost of Rs.6 billion.

The university is an important step towards completion of Prime Minister's promises and would help hundreds of thousand students of Nankana Sahib district and other adjoining areas.

Usman Buzdar also inaugurated the first Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) motel, which had been completed with a cost of Rs 130 million to promote religious tourism in the district.

He planted a sapling and expressed satisfaction that the new facility would provide the best facilities to Sikh pilgrims and other tourists.

The Punjab government was providing the best facilities to the Sikh community at their religious places under a policy of religious harmony, he added.

The CM laid the foundation stone of a project of repair and maintenance of entry roads of the district, which would be completed with an amount of Rs 150 million.

Similarly, link road connecting the Guru Nanak University to Nankana-Warburton Road would be constructed as well.

The CM laid the foundation stone of construction of Shah Kot tehsil complex project, which would be completed with Rs 110 million. (APP/Web Desk)