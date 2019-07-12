FBR chief rejects rumours over CNIC condition, food tax

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Shabbar Zaidi Friday said the government would desist from taking any decision that is counterproductive for the textile industry, saying the misleading information was being spread on the issue of sales tax zero-rating, CNIC issue and imposition of tax on edible items.

Addressing a press conference, the FBR Chairman said that the board was engaged in negotiations with the business community and was discussing mainly two issues including SRO 1125, which is related to zero-rating and requirement of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) for sales tax.

“We are clear, we do not take any decision that would effect the industry and business of Pakistan,” he said that the textile industry of Pakistan was on growth path.