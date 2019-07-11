Eight of a family die as jeep plunges into ravine

KOHISTAN: Eight members of same family were killed on Thursday night when jeep fell into ravine.

According to police, as many as 12 members of same family were travelling from Seo to Kamila when their vehicle plunged into deep ravine.

Women and minors were among the deceased. Three injured children and dead bodies were rushed to district hospital Dasu.

Police said the emergency teams were facing difficulties to carry out the rescue operation due to darkness and difficult terrain.