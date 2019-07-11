Opposition names Hasil Bizenjo as Senate Chairman candidate

Opposition's Rahbar Committee on Thursday nominated Hasil Bizenjo of National Party as their candidate for the office of Chairman Senate.

This was announced by the convener of the opposition panel after a meeting to finalise the joint candidate for the top slot.

All the parties will vote for Bizenjo, said Akram Durrani.

Nine opposition parties have nominated the senator from Balochistan to replace incumbent Sadiq Sanjrani. It was also decided that Saleem Mandviwala of Pakistan Peoples' Party would continue as the Deputy Chairman Senate.

Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif approved Hasil Bizenjo's name as Chairman Senate.

Being the majority party in the upper house, the PML-N was given the opportunity to decide who would be the candidate.

Nawaz Sharif, who is currently incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat jail, gave his consent to Bizenjo’s name so that this coveted post is retained with someone from Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sanjrani is facing a no-trust motion from the opposition.