Thu Jul 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 11, 2019

13 dead as passenger bus turns turtle near Attock

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 11, 2019

ATTOCK: At least 13 passengers were killed and several others injured when a passenger coach overturned  at Brahma Bahtar Interchange  near Attock  Wednesday morning.

According to details, the accident occurred near Attock when the driver lost control of the speedy coach due to the slippery road. The bus was going to Swat from Lahore.

As many as 13 passengers lost their lives and several others wounded in the road crash. The injured and the bodies were rushed to the hospital. The condition of several passengers is said to be critical, according to hospital sources.

