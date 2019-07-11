13 dead as passenger bus turns turtle near Attock

ATTOCK: At least 13 passengers were killed and several others injured when a passenger coach overturned at Brahma Bahtar Interchange near Attock Wednesday morning.

According to details, the accident occurred near Attock when the driver lost control of the speedy coach due to the slippery road. The bus was going to Swat from Lahore.

As many as 13 passengers lost their lives and several others wounded in the road crash. The injured and the bodies were rushed to the hospital. The condition of several passengers is said to be critical, according to hospital sources.