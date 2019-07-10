President Trump to welcome PM Imran Khan to White House on July 22, confirms US

Washington: President Donald Trump will welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House on July 22, 2019, United States has confirmed.



According to the White House statement, the visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict.

President Trump and Prime Minister Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counter-terrorism, defense, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between two countries.