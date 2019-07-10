PM Imran withdraws Hammad Azhar’s portfolio for Revenue Division

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has withdrawn the portfolio of federal minister for Revenue Division Hammad Azhar.



Hammad Azhar has now been appointed as Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division.

The portfolio of Hammad Azhar has been taken back a day after he was appointed to the post.

The cabinet division has issued a notification in this regard.

On July 8, Hammad Azhar had sworn in as Minister of Revenue Division.

It may be noted here that speaking high of Hammad Azhar's performance during the budget session, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said he (Hammad) had earned the federal ministry for emerging as a young leader with a great composure.