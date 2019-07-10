Foreign Office calls for caution against speculations about PM Imran's US visit

Islamabad: Foreign Office Spokesman on Wednesday called for caution against speculations about the Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States.

"We wish to caution against speculation about PM’s visit," Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet.

"We are in close contact with the U.S. side. As per practice, formal announcements are made at the appropriate time," he added.



The statement comes after a State Department spokesperson said the White House has not confirmed the visit.

Responding to a question regarding PM Imran Khan's visit, Morgan Ortagus said: "To my knowledge, that has actually not been confirmed by the White House. I know that I have read the same reports that you have, but I would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm that visit, but that’s — we don’t have anything to announce here from the State Department."