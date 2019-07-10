close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 10, 2019

Foreign Office calls for caution against speculations about PM Imran's US visit

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 10, 2019

Islamabad: Foreign Office Spokesman on Wednesday called for caution against speculations about the Prime Minister Imran Khan's  visit to the United States.

"We wish to caution against speculation about PM’s visit," Dr Mohammad Faisal said in  a tweet.

"We are in close contact with the U.S. side. As per practice, formal announcements are made at the appropriate time," he added.

The statement comes after a State Department spokesperson said  the White House has not confirmed  the  visit. 

Responding to a question regarding PM Imran Khan's visit, Morgan Ortagus said: "To my knowledge, that has actually not been confirmed by the White House. I know that I have read the same reports that you have, but I would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm that visit, but that’s — we don’t have anything to announce here from the State Department."

