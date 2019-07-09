Sindh Home Department extends stay of Rangers in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Home Department, through a notification issued here Tuesday, has extended the special policing powers of Pakistan Rangers - Sindh, for another 90 days.
As per notification, the Rangers given powers under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 to help maintain law and order in the metropolis will continue to realize their responsibilities till October 3.
