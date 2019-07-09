close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
July 9, 2019

Sindh Home Department extends stay of Rangers in Karachi

Pakistan

APP
Tue, Jul 09, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh Home Department, through a notification issued here Tuesday, has extended the special policing powers of Pakistan Rangers - Sindh, for another 90 days.

As per notification, the Rangers given powers under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 to help maintain law and order in the metropolis will continue to realize their responsibilities till October 3.


Latest News

More From Pakistan