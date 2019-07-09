52nd death anniversary of Fatima Jinnah observed nationwide

KARACHI: The 52nd death anniversary of Mader-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was observed today throughout Pakistan.

Women activists paid tributes to Fatima Jinnah here on Tuesday.

While talking to APP, they said Fatima Jinnah steered a new era of active women involvement in the national politics with major focus on upholding democratic norms.

Regional Director of Aurat Foundation, Mehnaz Rehman said, “She was a personality who brought together all pro-democracy forces on a single platform and made the world understand that democracy and Pakistan are two sides of a single coin.”

“In fact she rejuvenated confidence among Pakistani women as well as those from the marginalized sections about their capacities and capabilities,” said Dr. Farah Naz Rehman, a scholar and researcher.

Earlier, in the day Mazar-e-Quaid-e-Azam Management Board also arranged recitation of the Holy Quran at the site while citizens in general and activists belonging to different groups also visited the mausoleum and offered fateha.