52nd death anniversary of Fatima Jinnah observed nationwide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The 52nd death anniversary of Mader-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was observed today throughout Pakistan.
Women activists paid tributes to Fatima Jinnah here on Tuesday.
While talking to APP, they said Fatima Jinnah steered a new era of active women involvement in the national politics with major focus on upholding democratic norms.
Regional Director of Aurat Foundation, Mehnaz Rehman said, “She was a personality who brought together all pro-democracy forces on a single platform and made the world understand that democracy and Pakistan are two sides of a single coin.”
“In fact she rejuvenated confidence among Pakistani women as well as those from the marginalized sections about their capacities and capabilities,” said Dr. Farah Naz Rehman, a scholar and researcher.
Earlier, in the day Mazar-e-Quaid-e-Azam Management Board also arranged recitation of the Holy Quran at the site while citizens in general and activists belonging to different groups also visited the mausoleum and offered fateha.
KARACHI: The 52nd death anniversary of Mader-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was observed today throughout Pakistan.
Women activists paid tributes to Fatima Jinnah here on Tuesday.
While talking to APP, they said Fatima Jinnah steered a new era of active women involvement in the national politics with major focus on upholding democratic norms.
Regional Director of Aurat Foundation, Mehnaz Rehman said, “She was a personality who brought together all pro-democracy forces on a single platform and made the world understand that democracy and Pakistan are two sides of a single coin.”
“In fact she rejuvenated confidence among Pakistani women as well as those from the marginalized sections about their capacities and capabilities,” said Dr. Farah Naz Rehman, a scholar and researcher.
Earlier, in the day Mazar-e-Quaid-e-Azam Management Board also arranged recitation of the Holy Quran at the site while citizens in general and activists belonging to different groups also visited the mausoleum and offered fateha.