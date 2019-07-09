Accountability Court summons Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad: The Accountability Court has summoned Maryam Nawaz on July 19 on an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The NAB 's application stated that Maryam Nawaz should face a trial since the trust deed she had submitted in the court in Avenfield reference proved to be false.

According to Geo News, Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir has issued notice to Maryam Nawaz.

Last year Islamabad High Court had cancelled the sentences handed down to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar by the accountability court.

The former prime minister was later convicted in Al Azizia Steel Mils case. He is now serving the jail term in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.