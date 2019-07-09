close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 9, 2019

Accountability Court summons Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 09, 2019

Islamabad: The Accountability Court has summoned Maryam Nawaz on July 19 on an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The NAB 's application stated  that Maryam Nawaz should face a trial since the trust deed she had submitted in  the court in Avenfield  reference proved to be false.

According to Geo News, Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir has issued notice to Maryam Nawaz.

Last year Islamabad High Court had cancelled the sentences handed down to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar by the accountability court.

The former prime minister was later convicted in Al Azizia Steel Mils case. He is now serving the jail term in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

Latest News

More From Pakistan