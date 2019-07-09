Firdous Ashiq Awan hospitalized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Firdous Ashiq Awan was hospitalized after suffering heart problem, Geo News reported on Tuesday.
According to Geo News, The Prime Minister's Advisor on Information was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PMIMS) after she felt chest pain.
A spokesman for the hospital also confirmed that the politician has been hospitalized.
