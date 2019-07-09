close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
July 9, 2019

Firdous Ashiq Awan hospitalized

Tue, Jul 09, 2019

Islamabad: Firdous Ashiq Awan was hospitalized  after suffering  heart problem, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to Geo News, The Prime Minister's Advisor on Information was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PMIMS) after she felt chest pain.

A spokesman for the hospital also confirmed that the politician has been hospitalized.

