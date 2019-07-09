close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
Pakistan

July 9, 2019

Media reports on PM Imran’s Russia visit ‘speculative’: FO

ISLAMABAD: Terming as ‘speculative’, the Foreign Office on Tuesday dismissed reports appearing in the media about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s participation in Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia.

Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan and Russia remained in contact about engagement at the highest level.

“Any announcement in this regard would be formally made at an appropriate time,” he said.

