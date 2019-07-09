close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 9, 2019

PM Imran chairs cabinet meeting

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 09, 2019

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of federal cabinet  to discuss a 12-point agenda, according to Geo News.

Quoting sources, the TV channel reported that the cabinet was to be briefed about the foreign visits of heads of state and parliamentarians and the expenses incurred on their medical treatment between 2008 and 2019.

It was also expected to discuss the issue of granting on-arrival visa to Qatari citizens and restructuring of the Federal Investigation Agency.

The cabinet is expected to give approval to the establishment of Pak-China University of Engineering and Technologies and appointment of members of Scientific and Industrial Council.

The 12-member agenda also includes appointment of Pak Iran-Investment company.

Issue of the recently released video of Accountability Court judge  would also come under discussion, the sources told Geo News. 

