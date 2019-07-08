Maryam warns to approach court if govt does not lift ban on Nawaz Sharif’s homemade food

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz has warned that she would approach court if the government failed to lift ban on homemade food for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail.



Maryam turned to Twitter saying “The government has put ban on the homemade food for Nawaz Sharif. The staff carrying homemade food is waiting outside jail for five hours. Mian Sahib has refused to eat jail food.”

She went on to say “if the government does not withdraw this ban in next 24 hours, I will approach the court against it.”

Maryam added she will sit outside the jail if she does not get any assistance from the court in this regard besides going on hunger strike.