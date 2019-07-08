COAS General Bajwa expresses grief on sad demise of obese man Noor Hassan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed grief on the sad demise of obese man Noor Hassan, who passed away at a private hospital in Lahore today (Monday).



Earlier, Noor Hassan, suffering from obesity, weighing 330 kilograms was air lifted to Lahore for treatment at a private hospital.

Inter Services Public Relations cited COAS General Bajwa as saying: “Will of Allah is to be done while one can only make an effort. May Allah bless the departed soul. Aamen."

Considering his appeal for treatment, Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa had issued special instructions for his treatment and sent an army helicopter to transfer him to Lahore.