Disney rolls out 'Mulan' live-action remake trailer

LOS ANGELES: Perfectly timed to mark the magnanimous glory of women in the U.S. Women’s National Team’s bagging the coveted FIFA World Cup title, Disney released the trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of the 1998 animated film 'Mulan' on Sunday.



Directed by Niki Caro, the famed 1998 franchise will be unveiling its reboot very soon.

About the movie the film's studio said, "Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China."

It added, “The eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China's greatest warriors ever.“

'Mulan' stars Liu Yifei, Donni Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li and Jet Li.

It is scheduled for release on 27th March 2020.