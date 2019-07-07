PM Imran Khan quotes Ayn Rand, associates it with Pakistan's present situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan quoted acclaimed Russian-American author Ayn Rand on Sunday, associating her words with the country’s present situation.

The premier turned to Twitter sharing a quote by the famed philosopher pointed out at the similarities of how the statement presented by Rand is an ‘apt’ representation of the situation of Pakistan that was handed over to his government.

“This is so apt for the Pakistan inherited by the PTI govt,” read PM Khan’s tweet along with a screenshot of the quote that had the caption: “Ayn Rand wrote this almost 60 years ago. It’s frightening how accurate the statement is today.”

The ‘Atlas Shrugged’ author’s quote read: “When you see that trading is done, not by consent, but by compulsion—when you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing—when you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in good, but in favors—when you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don't protect you against them, but protect them against you—when you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice—you may know that your society is doomed."



