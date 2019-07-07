Judge's press release result of pressure: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Islamabad: Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik's statement is also result of pressure like his judgment, said the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday without elaborating further.

She asked the judge not to become a party since he himself was involved in the video.

The PML-N leader said the judge would be pressurized to do such things.

Responding to the judge's statement, she said why did he not reveal during the trial if he was offered bribe or threatened.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday released a video, which purportedly showed judge Arshad Malik telling a man that he was forced to sentence Nawaz Sharif. The man was identified as Nasir Butt, a PML-N worker.

Responding to the claims made by the PML-N leader at the press conference, the judge on Sunday issued a statement calling the video fake.