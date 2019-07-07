Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 07-07-19

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.

Weather Forecast for Sunday:

Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

However, rain-dust/thunderstorm associated with strong gusty winds expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, D.I Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

However, rain-dust/thundershower (few moderate to heavy falls) associated with strong gusty winds expected at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Kashmir, while at isolated places in D.G Khan division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and D.I Khan divisions) during the period.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Malakand, Hazara divisions, and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Sialkot (City 29, A/P 14), Gujrat 16, Bhakkar 09, Gujranwala 08, Kot adu 07, Layyah 05, Jhelum, Chakwal, Jhang, Sargodha, 03, Sahiwal, Faislabad 02, Toba tek Singh 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 22, Rawalakot 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 08, kakul 04.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 48°C, Dadu 46°C & Turbat 45°C.