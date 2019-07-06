Bilawal Bhutto slams closure of PIA booking office in Larkana

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the closure and shifting of PIA Booking office from Larkana and termed it as a height of discriminatory treatment towards the people of Larkana.



In a statement, the PPP Chairman said that it appears that rulers have not heaved sigh even after victimising the leadership from Larkana for five decades as closure of PIA offices in Larkana was tantamount to punishment to the people for their love and loyalty to PPP.

He said that the puppet government was beating the drums of promoting tourism on one hand and depriving the tourists from facilities to visit world’s historic archaeological site.

“The Prime Minister should stop sowing the seeds of additional sense of deprivation through discriminatory policies as the nation is still suffering from the curses inflicted by previous dictators and their puppets,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision of closing down PIA office operating in Larkana since last 40 years.