Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 06-07-2019

KARACHI: Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, according to Met Office on Saturday.

Dust-thundershower/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.



Weather Forecast for Sunday:

Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Weather remained hot and humid in elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Noorporthal 75, Faislabad 41, Jhang 31, Bhakkar 24, Lahore (PBO 23, A/P 22), Chakwal, Murree 22, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 22, Shamsabad 19), Islamabad (Z.P 14, Bokara 12, Saidpur 11, A/P 05, Golra 04), T.T Singh 14, Joharabad 09, Attock 05, Sahiwal, Hafizabad 02, Kasur, M.B din, Mangla 01, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 15, Peshawar, Malamjabba 06, Kakul 02, Dir (Upper 02, Lower 01), D.I khan 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 09 & Garidupatta 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi, Dadu 47°C, Jaccobabad, Rohri, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Bahawalnager, Dalbandin 44°C.