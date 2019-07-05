close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 5, 2019

Nick Jonas 'loves love' as he pens congratulatory post for Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 05, 2019

As the wedding bells chime loud all around Hollywood with the nuptials of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, the duo’s tale of love has everyone enchanted, including the groom’s brother Nick Jonas.

Turning to Twitter the 26-year-old singer shared the couple’s first released picture from their second wedding ceremony in south of France and congratulated them.

"I love, love. Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Jonas,” he captioned the photo.

As the intimate ceremony of the couple had a strict no-cellphones policy to avoid getting pictures leaked from the event, their first released monochrome shot took the internet by storm.

On the other hand, acclaimed musician Diplo shared his humorous take of the no-phone rule by posting his own picture and stating: “This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas' wedding because they took my phone from me and put [it] in a holding cell during the ceremony. Heard it was lovely tho."

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas with his ladylove Priyanka Chopra has extended his vacation after the wedding and are having a ball in Italy. 

View this post on Instagram

Via Dell Amore... or Love Way in other words.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment