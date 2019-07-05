Nick Jonas 'loves love' as he pens congratulatory post for Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

As the wedding bells chime loud all around Hollywood with the nuptials of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, the duo’s tale of love has everyone enchanted, including the groom’s brother Nick Jonas.

Turning to Twitter the 26-year-old singer shared the couple’s first released picture from their second wedding ceremony in south of France and congratulated them.

"I love, love. Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Jonas,” he captioned the photo.

As the intimate ceremony of the couple had a strict no-cellphones policy to avoid getting pictures leaked from the event, their first released monochrome shot took the internet by storm.



On the other hand, acclaimed musician Diplo shared his humorous take of the no-phone rule by posting his own picture and stating: “This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas' wedding because they took my phone from me and put [it] in a holding cell during the ceremony. Heard it was lovely tho."

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas with his ladylove Priyanka Chopra has extended his vacation after the wedding and are having a ball in Italy.







