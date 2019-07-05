close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
July 5, 2019

Opposition's Rehbar Committee reaches consensus on removal of Senate Chairman

Fri, Jul 05, 2019

ISLAMABAD: An 11 member-committee of nine opposition parties held its first meeting on Friday to formulate  policy against the government.

Quoting sources, Geo News reported that the committee  agreed to remove Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

According to the sources, the participants  of the meeting were asked to take  oath of confidentiality while they were also not permitted to carry  their mobile phone in the meeting room. 

The opposition parties had agreed to form the committee during the recently  held   All Parties Conference (APC)  hosted by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to Geo News, the Rehbar Committee was to take some important decisions beside choosing its president.

Both PML-N and PPP have two members each in the committee while other opposition parties are represented by  one member each.

PPP members are Yousuf Raza Gilani and Nayyar Bukhari while PML-N is represented by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal.

Other members of the Rehbar Committee included JUI's Akram Khan Durrani, National Party's Mir Hasil Bizenjo, PKMAP's Usman Kakar, Qaumi Watan Party's Hashim Babar, ANP's Mian Iftikhar, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith's Shafoq Pasrori and JUP's Owais Nurani. 

