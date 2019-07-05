Opposition's Rehbar Committee reaches consensus on removal of Senate Chairman

ISLAMABAD: An 11 member-committee of nine opposition parties held its first meeting on Friday to formulate policy against the government.

Quoting sources, Geo News reported that the committee agreed to remove Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

According to the sources, the participants of the meeting were asked to take oath of confidentiality while they were also not permitted to carry their mobile phone in the meeting room.

The opposition parties had agreed to form the committee during the recently held All Parties Conference (APC) hosted by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.



According to Geo News, the Rehbar Committee was to take some important decisions beside choosing its president.

Both PML-N and PPP have two members each in the committee while other opposition parties are represented by one member each.

PPP members are Yousuf Raza Gilani and Nayyar Bukhari while PML-N is represented by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal.

Other members of the Rehbar Committee included JUI's Akram Khan Durrani, National Party's Mir Hasil Bizenjo, PKMAP's Usman Kakar, Qaumi Watan Party's Hashim Babar, ANP's Mian Iftikhar, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith's Shafoq Pasrori and JUP's Owais Nurani.