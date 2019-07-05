Opposition's Rehbar Committee holds first meeting

Islamabad: An 11 member-committee of nine opposition parties would hold its first meeting today to formulate policy against the government.

The opposition parties had agreed to form the committee during the recently held All Parties Conference (APC) hosted by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to Geo News, the Rehbar Committee would take some important decisions beside choosing its president .

Both PMLN and PPP have two members each in the committee while other opposition parties are represented by one member each.

PPP members are Yousuf Raza Gilani and Nayyar Bukhari while PMLN is represented by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ashan Iqbal.

Other members of the Rehbar Committee included JUI's Akram Khan Durrani, Natonal Party's Mir Hasil Bizenjo, PKMAP's Usman Kakar, Qaumi Watan Party's Hashim Babar, ANP's Mian Iftikhar, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith's Shafoq Pasrori and JUP's Owais Nurani.