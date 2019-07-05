close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 5, 2019

Indian troops martyr youth in Occupied Kashmir

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 05, 2019

Srinagar: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth in Shopian district  of Occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Narwani area of the district, the report said. 

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended mobile internet service in the district.

Indian forces also launched a similar operation in Nazneenpora area of Pulwama district.

Latest News

More From Pakistan