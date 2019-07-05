Indian troops martyr youth in Occupied Kashmir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Srinagar: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth in Shopian district of Occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.
The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Narwani area of the district, the report said.
Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended mobile internet service in the district.
Indian forces also launched a similar operation in Nazneenpora area of Pulwama district.
