Indian troops martyr youth in Occupied Kashmir

Srinagar: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth in Shopian district of Occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Narwani area of the district, the report said.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended mobile internet service in the district.



Indian forces also launched a similar operation in Nazneenpora area of Pulwama district.