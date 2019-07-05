Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 05-07-2019

Karachi: Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, according to Met Office on Friday.

Dust-thundershower/rain (with isolated heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Islamabad and Kashmir. Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions and Gilgit Baltistan, while dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, D.G.Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.



Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain (with isolated heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Islamabad and Kashmir. Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions and Gilgit Baltistan, while dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, D.G.Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi divisions, Karachi, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Gujrat 70, Sialkot (AP 40, City 24), Narowal 37, Jhelum 20, Gujranwala 05, Kasur 04, Lahore (City 04, AP 01), Mangla 03, M.B.Din 02, Kashmir: Kotli 35, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 01, Sindh: Karachi 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 48°C, Bhakkar 47°C, Sargodha, Noorpur Thal, Okara, Bahawalnagar and Dadu 46°C.