Friday morning rain gives a little respite to Karachi

KARACHI: Light rain turned the weather pleasant in the provincial metropolis in wee hours on Friday.

Karachiites breathed a sigh of relief as parts of the port city received an unexpected downpour that did much to break the hot weather streak that had persisted over the last weeks.



The light rain was reported in North Karachi, Surjani Town, New Karachi.

Other areas that received the drizzle include Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Airport, Orangi Town, Sharae Faisal, Nursery, Nazimabad, Saddar, Azizabad, Defence, Clifton, I.I Chundrigar, F. B Area.

Soon after the first drop of the rain fell, the electricity supply was disrupted in various parts of the city.



