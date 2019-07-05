close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
Pakistan

July 5, 2019

Friday morning rain gives a little respite to Karachi

KARACHI: Light rain  turned the weather pleasant  in the provincial metropolis  in wee hours on Friday.

Karachiites breathed a sigh of relief as parts of the port city received an unexpected downpour that did much to break the hot weather streak that had persisted over the last  weeks.

The light rain was reported in North Karachi, Surjani Town, New Karachi.

Other areas that received the drizzle include Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar,  Airport, Orangi Town, Sharae Faisal, Nursery, Nazimabad, Saddar, Azizabad, Defence, Clifton, I.I Chundrigar, F. B Area.

Soon after the first drop of the rain fell,  the electricity  supply was disrupted  in various parts of the city.


