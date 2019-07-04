close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
July 4, 2019

ANF has sufficient evidence against Rana Sanaullah: Shehryar Afridi

Pakistan

APP
Thu, Jul 04, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Thursday said that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had sufficient evidence against Rana Sanaullah. 

Addressing a press conference along with Director General ANF Major General Arif, he said, that Rana Sanaullah had been arrested by the ANF force after receiving a lead from a person arrested from Faisalabad Airport.

He said that movements of  Rana Sanaullah were observed for the last many days, and three time he (Rana Sanaullh ) was not stopped by the ANF as female members of his family were travelling with him.

“We salute ANF force which is a professional force and it observed the values and norms of society by not stopping Rana Sanaullah when he was travelling with female members of his family,” the minister said .

He said value of the drugs recovered from the PMLN leader was about Rs. 150 million to Rs.160 million in international market.

Latest News

More From Pakistan