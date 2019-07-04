ANF has sufficient evidence against Rana Sanaullah: Shehryar Afridi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Thursday said that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had sufficient evidence against Rana Sanaullah.
Addressing a press conference along with Director General ANF Major General Arif, he said, that Rana Sanaullah had been arrested by the ANF force after receiving a lead from a person arrested from Faisalabad Airport.
He said that movements of Rana Sanaullah were observed for the last many days, and three time he (Rana Sanaullh ) was not stopped by the ANF as female members of his family were travelling with him.
“We salute ANF force which is a professional force and it observed the values and norms of society by not stopping Rana Sanaullah when he was travelling with female members of his family,” the minister said .
He said value of the drugs recovered from the PMLN leader was about Rs. 150 million to Rs.160 million in international market.
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Thursday said that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had sufficient evidence against Rana Sanaullah.
Addressing a press conference along with Director General ANF Major General Arif, he said, that Rana Sanaullah had been arrested by the ANF force after receiving a lead from a person arrested from Faisalabad Airport.
He said that movements of Rana Sanaullah were observed for the last many days, and three time he (Rana Sanaullh ) was not stopped by the ANF as female members of his family were travelling with him.
“We salute ANF force which is a professional force and it observed the values and norms of society by not stopping Rana Sanaullah when he was travelling with female members of his family,” the minister said .
He said value of the drugs recovered from the PMLN leader was about Rs. 150 million to Rs.160 million in international market.