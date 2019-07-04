Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 04-07-2019

Karachi: Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, according to Met Office on Thursday.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, D.G.Khan and Bahawalpur divisions during evening/night.



Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, D.G.Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot and in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kalat divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 14, Kalam 05, Balakot, Upper Dir 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 03, Gilgit 01, Balochistan: Khuzdar 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

D.I.Khan 47°C, Bahawalnagar, Sibbi and Bhakkar 46°C.